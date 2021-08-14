USA Patriots, America’s amputee softball team, inspires kids like them

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The USA Patriots, America’s amputee softball team consisting of traumatically injured military veterans, visited Fond Du Lac from August 8 to August 15 with a week’s worth of activities. The organization hosted their 8th annual Kid’s Camp which brought together about 20 children with amputations and limb deformities from different parts of the country. The camp has previously been held at places like San Diego, CA; Washington D.C.; and Branson, MO. The young attendees come from all over the country to be mentored and learn how their life can still be limitless without a limb.

“There is no quit in this team at all,” USA Patriots president, Josh Wege, shared. “Hopefully the little bumps and scraps in life start to disappear and it gives you a little bit of perspective about what’s actually important in life. A lot of these guys almost lost their lives but they’re back here using the game to show people what we can still do and we’re going to do the same thing with these kids.”

Wege, a retired Marine, lost both of his legs below the knee while serving in Afghanistan after an explosive device struck his vehicle. A life-long athlete, he used his competitive nature to become one of the first members of the USA Patriots in 2011.

Their Kid’s Camp, located at Oven Island in Lakeside Park, played host to the USA Patriot Amputee Softball Team for games with the children. The camp ended today with a 60-mile motorcycle ride led by the Patriot Riders of America wrapping at the Radisson Inn in Fond du Lac. Soon after, the USA Patriots and Kids Campers parade began around 11:45 a.m. making its way to Herr-Baker Field at 980 E. Division Street.

The parade was led again by the Wisconsin Patriot Riders Chapter One with National Guard vehicles, police and fire leading the way to honor military heroes and their inspiring kids. The Patriot Riders of America, Wisconsin Chapter One are a new non-profit group that raises money to help American Military Veterans.

Shortly after the parade, it was time to play. The Amputee softball team played two games, first against the Families of the Fallen Wisconsin. The Amputee softball team consists of all veterans who now travel the country playing softball. The Families of the Fallen team was comprised of Fallen military, fire, police and correction family and friends who played in honor of their Fallen loved ones. It’s not just those lost in the line of duty, but those who passed in service-related PTSD suicide.

The second game for the Amputee softball team was versus the Amputee children to showcase the skills they learned during softball camp. This culmination was meaningful for not only the family members who got to play and share their skills in a physical manifestation of their appreciation for their lost loved ones, but it was a moment to shine for the kids who have been practicing all week at Kids Camp. They actually got a chance to use their mentoring lessons and positive attitudes on the field at Dock Spider Stadium.

“I like hitting a lot even though I might not be the best at it,” Maeli Gottschalk, a player at the USA Patriots Kids and incoming fifth grader, said. She is missing one of her arms from the elbow down but that doesn’t stop her from also enjoying Irish step dancing besides tearing up the softball field. “Also, shortstop is my favorite fielding position.”

“None of my friends really care that I have a limb because I can still run and walk and play sports so that’s all they really care about,” Cami Wood, Gottschalk’s cousin who is also going into fifth grade and played in Kids Camp. Wood loves sports - not just softball - even though she has a prosthetic leg. “I’m actually on my girl’s basketball team at school.”

As most athletes can appreciate, making friends is one of the best parts of playing sports which is why Kids Camp is such an important annual event for children across the country.

“Wherever they come from they may be considered the weird kid or the different kids,” a USA Patriots operations volunteer, Moonie Dillard, shared. “They may get picked on. Now, they have a whole week were they are around other kids like them. Then, seeing adults who have the same limitations that they do so to speak, seeing them deal with the daily struggle that they are. Now, they go back home feeling a little sense of pride, a little sense of togetherness.”

Saturday afternoon’s softball games was free and only a free-will donation was collected at the gate which opened at noon. The 50/50 and bucket raffles with prizes all contributed to funds being raised for the annual USA Patriots Kid’s Camp. It costs about $150,000 a year to run the camp.

If you’re interested in getting involved or donating either as an individual or a business, you can email: usapatriotsfdl@gmail.com or visit the USA Patriots FDL Facebook page by clicking here.

