Shooting investigation underway in Green Bay, public asked to avoid part of Main St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they are currently investigating a shooting.

According to police, a person walked into a Family Dollar store with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.

Officials are asking community members to avoid the area of the 1200-1400 blocks of Main Street at this time due to the investigation. Police tell Action 2 News they are also asking the public to avoid Smith Street.

No other details were immediately available due to the ongoing investigation.

