Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project

An F-35 simulator
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing broke ground on its first major F-35 project Wednesday.

The ceremony at Truax Field brought together military and civilian leadership to commemorate the future of the Madison unit as the beddown site of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The F-35 conversion is expected to be a significant one, as major technology and safety advances forge through.

“Progressing from 4th to 5th generation aircraft is like moving from a flip phone to a smartphone,” Gen. David May, deputy adjutant general for air said.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the F-35 is a critical piece of President Biden’s national security strategy and will benefit the fighter wing’s mission to provide Homeland Defense to the Midwest.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I’m proud to be able to say that this unit has sat alert 24/7/365 and still sits ready right now,” Col. Bart Van Roo, the 115th Fighter Wing commander said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Dane County Regional Airport and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have worked closely together on this conversion.

