Life in prison for man who killed Manitowoc father, daughter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - A man convicted of killing a father and his teenage daughter at the victims’ Manitowoc home has been sent to prison for life.

Karl Hess continues to maintain his innocence in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller.

The 38-year-old Appleton man was found guilty in June of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint says Hess has significant financial difficulties and planned to kill Richard Miller and take a large amount of cash he knew was being kept in the home.

Miller was given two life sentences Friday with no chance for release.

Richard Miller and Jocelyn Miller (WBAY)

