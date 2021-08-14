Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge Canceled

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced the Green and Gold Charity Softball Challenge featuring Aaron Jones and Za’Darius Smith has been canceled.

It was scheduled to be played on Sunday (tomorrow), August 15 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Fans who had tickets to the event will be given a full refund. Fans with tickets will be contacted in the next week to confirm refund details.

The Donald Driver Softball Game is still on as planned with a sold-out stadium on Sunday, August 22. That game will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with a 1:05pm start time.

