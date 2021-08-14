Green Bay Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim shot in chest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person suffers non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday.

According to Green Bay Sgt. Tom Denney, a person walked into a Family Dollar store on the 1400 block of Smith Street with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Sgt. Denney says the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was treated at an area hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other, calling it an isolated incident.

Green Bay Police presence on Smith Street (WBAY Staff)

