Girl Scouts to teach kids about cybersecurity

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -The Girl Scout Cyber Crew is coming to the rescue, teaching kids about the importance of cybersecurity.

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin- Badgerland is hosting a special workshop during the Forward Festival.

They’re teaching children how technology plays a role in our lives and how to use it safely.

“We put a lot of ourselves, our authentic selves out there. And it’s really important for the Girl Scouts to know what that means and how, through that content, who they are [is getting] into the tech, into the internet, into the online world. That’s out of their control,” explained Katrin Madayag-Ard, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin- Badgerland partnerships and volunteer manager.

The workshop is happening Sunday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Madison.

It is open to kids grades K-5. Space is limited and you must register ahead of time.

Click HERE to learn more.

