BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHER CONTINUES

Although we’re getting past the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower, you can still see these shooting stars again tonight... especially LATE and away from city lights. With a lack of wildfire smoke in the sky, and only a thin crescent moon, conditions should be perfect for stargazers.

It will be a seasonable night with lows dipping into the mid 50s. Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday. The humidity may not be as low as today, but it should still be a comfortable day with highs around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. That persistent southerly wind will eventually lead to an increase in humidity this week.

By Monday, in fact, it likely feels slightly humid. It should still be dry and mostly sunny with highs into the lower 80s. We’ll see the lower half of the 80s on Tuesday, again feeling slightly humid. The mugginess becomes more noticeable Wednesday and Thursday. While it’s not likely to be as sticky as last week... you’ll certainly notice the difference compared to this weekend.

Temperatures will also be on the rise... and with more heat/humidity will come a chance for spotty showers and storms, mainly during the afternoons. Coverage looks rather isolated mid-week, but storms may become more widespread along a cold front late Friday into Saturday. Highs ahead of that system should be into the middle 80s, but drop back to near 80° once the front passes.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Warm and slightly humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Feeling more humid. Sun and clouds with a spotty PM shower or storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty thunderstorms... especially late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Muggy with increasing clouds. Scattered storms arrive late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Scattered storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Humid, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 80

