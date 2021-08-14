Balloon rally kicks off Burgerfest in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Burgerfest is back this weekend in Seymour and on Friday, it was a hot air balloon rally which kicked everything off with some amazing colors and even a glow.

The event took place at Rock Ledge Park as eager people staked out a spot, ready to see 17 hot air balloons blown up.

“I left work early today, so I could come and get front row seats,” said Nicole Schultz who led a pack of girls scouts, saying this event is a first for many to see a big balloon up close.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s like nothing I’ve seen before. To be so close and in such a small town it’s pretty awesome. We’re pretty lucky,” she added.

While weather, and mainly the wind direction towards Austin Straubel Airport prevented the balloons from taking off, a night glow show was able to provide entertainment.

Balloon Coordinator Jeff Trzebiatowski said, “There’s an attraction to balloons. When people see balloons they like coming out to see them. They’re kind of known as the gentle giant and it’s just a very unique form of flight that draws people in.”

One of the pilots is John Ross, who took up flying balloons 23 years ago, and has a business offering rides in the Appleton area.

He says getting up above two thousand feet is always an adventure.

“Besides seeing Lambeau Field, and all of that up here, you will see the bottom of Lake Winnebago, you will see Manitowoc, you will see out toward Rib Mountain and Wausau because you’re high enough, but once you see it, you really want to get down low. Why? We’re blessed here in Wisconsin. We have a lot of critters,” Ross added.

The return of the event also comes after a year off, in 2020, due to COVID.

Balloon activities will take place throughout the weekend.

All of this is scheduled around Burgerfest which is held Saturday near Seymour’s downtown district.

