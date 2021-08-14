Advertisement

3 people seriously injured in Dodge County crash

One person received life threatening injuries and two others are said to have serious injuries
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF ELBA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say three people are recovering from either serious or life threatening injuries following a crash in Dodge County late Friday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in regarding a crash on State Highway 16/60 at the intersection of County Highway TT at about 4:47 p.m.

Although the manner of the collision as well as cause of the crash are still being investigated, the Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation shows a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided at the intersection.

The 40-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was seriously injured, and was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by an ambulance. No other details about the driver were immediately provided, however authorities say the driver was the only person inside that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says the Subaru’s driver, identified as a 31-year-old, was seriously injured, and a 10-year-old passenger in the front seat received life-threatening injuries. Both were flown to UW Hospital by Medflight.

In addition, authorities add a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the rear passenger seats, and were said to have received minor injuries. The two children were driven to UW Hospital by the Dodge County Sheriff, and were eventually reunited with family members.

No other details were immediately provided about the passengers.

