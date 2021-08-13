Woman, 85, suffers critical injuries in Outagamie County crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 85-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a car and a semi in Outagamie County Friday morning.

At about 8:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to County Highway S west of Hollow Rd. in the Town of Liberty.

Investigators say the 85-year-old New London area woman pulled onto the highway from a private driveway and was struck by a semi traveling east.

The semi, driven by a 36-year-old Richland Center man, struck the passenger side of the car.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

County Highway S was closed for about four hours for crash investigation.

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.