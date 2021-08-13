Advertisement

Woman, 85, suffers critical injuries in Outagamie County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 85-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a car and a semi in Outagamie County Friday morning.

At about 8:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to County Highway S west of Hollow Rd. in the Town of Liberty.

Investigators say the 85-year-old New London area woman pulled onto the highway from a private driveway and was struck by a semi traveling east.

The semi, driven by a 36-year-old Richland Center man, struck the passenger side of the car.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

County Highway S was closed for about four hours for crash investigation.

No names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida restaurant shooting scene
Victim of Oneida complex shooter’s harassment believes slain chef was shooter’s target
Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant
Bicyclist hurt in Oshkosh roundabout collision
Edward Moede
Missing Shawano man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Coronavirus
Half of eligible Wisconsin residents vaccinated against COVID-19
August 13 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend
Two finalists named for Fond du Lac Police Chief
Traffic changes in Ashwaubenon during Packers games.
Ashwaubenon announces traffic pattern changes during Packers games