Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat.

A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon says she was visiting a Kenosha apartment Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.

According to the complaint filed Thursday, the woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off. Authorities say the man was shot in the thigh and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

