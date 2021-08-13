Advertisement

What hunters need to know about bonus archery and crossbow permits

Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license in...
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license in 2021; a universal antlerless license is all that is needed. However, hunters in certain areas of the Upper Peninsula, and reserved deer hunts in specific places, may need to apply for an access permit.(David Kenyon | Michigan DNR)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hunters are getting ready for their shot at bonus permits for Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow seasons.

“If they haven’t already through thinking about putting out trail cameras and getting trails ready and stands ready, when the bonus permits go on sale it’s the first signal that deer season is right around the corner,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, bonus antlerless permits are up for grabs. Sales are staggered over three days.

“Day one on August 16th is for the Forest Zone, both the Central and the Northern Forest, and we recognize that in many of those counties antlerless permits are pretty limited and so there’s a lot of interest in getting in on that right away,” says Pritzl.

Pritzl recommends hunters do their research ahead of time to see how many bonus permits are available per county on both public and private land.

Central Farmland permits go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 17, followed by Southern Farmland on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Online or over-the-counter sales begin at 10 a.m. each day. Some counties, especially up north, traditionally sell out fast.

Pritzl says the antlerless permits are a key component to properly managing the state’s deer herd.

“Based on last year’s harvest information, all arrows are pointing towards increasing deer herds and in some areas that’s a good thing and some areas that’s a challenge, and as we’ve talked about before, in farmland areas it’s often a challenge to get an adequate antlerless deer harvest,” says Pritzl. “In many of those farmland counties we just need more hunters to take just an antlerless deer or a couple, we’re not necessarily targeting people shooting multiples of deer.”

ONLINE SALES: https://gowild.wi.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida restaurant shooting scene
Victim of Oneida complex shooter’s harassment believes slain chef was shooter’s target
Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant
Bicyclist hurt in Oshkosh roundabout collision
Edward Moede
Missing Shawano man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021 file photo, Green Bay Packers' Josiah Deguara runs a drill...
Deguara’s return boosts Packers’ diverse group of tight ends
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4
Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara returns to practice following tearing his ACL in 2020.
Deguara’s return boosts Packers’ diverse group of tight ends
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the...
Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive K’s in 10-0 win over Cubs