Two finalists named for Fond du Lac Police Chief

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a new Fond du Lac Police Chief is down to two finalists.

On Friday, the Police and Fire Commission said they narrowed their search down to Aaron Goldstein and Kevin Warych.

Goldstein has been serving as Interim Police Chief since May. Before that, he served as Assistant Police Chief.

Warych serves as Operations Commander for the Green Bay Police Department.

The commission is using consultant Baker Tilly out of Texas in the search for a new chief. They started with 18 candidates.

The new chief will replace Wally Lamb, who retired in May.

