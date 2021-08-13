Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol believed to be factors in fatal crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a fatal crash in Waupaca County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:39 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at County Highway C in the Town of Dupont.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north on Highway 110 when they went off the road, entered a ditch and rolled several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released.

The crash is under investigation.

