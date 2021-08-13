PERFECT TIMING! A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD...

A high pressure system moving through the High Plains, is drifting in our direction. It’s going to hang around and give us mostly sunny weather through the weekend - And even into the start of next week! The wind gradually turns to the south over the weekend, which will allow temperatures to rise into the lower 80s by Sunday. Coming with the warmth will be more humidity. It will be just slightly humid by late Sunday and into Monday into Tuesday. It turns noticeably more humid by Wednesday. By then a small storm chance returns, too.

Don’t forget, we’re also just coming off the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. You can still see these shooting stars late at night, especially if you’re away from city lights. With a lack of wildfire smoke in the sky, and only a thin crescent moon, conditions should be perfect for stargazers.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW BAKCING S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Perseid meteors! LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant again. Less wind. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. Just slightly humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A chance of thunderstorms late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Still a chance of storms. HIGH: 80

