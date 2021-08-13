Advertisement

Paw Patrol coming to National Railroad Museum

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paw Patrol is coming to the National Railroad Museum.

Paw-Palooza is Aug. 13, 14 and 15.

Families can visit with first responders and get up close and personal with rescue vehicles.

Chase, Marshall, Skye and Rubble will be there.

Tickets include crafts, entertainment and activities. Tickets are $16 per person. Children under the age of two are free. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

