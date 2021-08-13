More child sex assault charges filed against Waupaca County campground worker

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting children at a campground in Waupaca County.

On Aug. 13, Richard Klimek was charged with Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child (2 counts), Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, and 1st Degree Child Sex Assault.

All charges filed against Klimek come with the modifier that would require lifetime supervision under the title of “serious sex offender.” State law says such a person would require lifetime supervision to protect the public.

These new charges were filed after detectives released information looking for possible victims of Klimek, who was an employee at Farmer Gene’s Campground on Kinney Lake Road in Dupont. The 63-year-old performed “odd jobs” at the campground.

The newly filed criminal complaint says six victims have come forward to report allegations of child sex assault against Klimek. Some reported assaults at the campground. Others reported assaults that happened at Klimek’s home in Appleton.

Klimek is being held on a $125,000 cash bond.

In July, Klimek was charged with 1st Degree Child Sex Assault (3 counts), Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child, and Child Enticement.

The initial victim reported the assaults on July 7. She said the crimes happened over a two-year period.

Deputies issued a search warrant at Klimek’s camper in July and found children’s underwear in a closet, according to the complaint.

Detectives at the sheriff’s office want any other possible victims to call them at (715) 258-4466.

