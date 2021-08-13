JBS COVID-19 vaccine clinic includes free-meat-for-a-year sweepstakes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get a COVID-19 vaccination, be entered to win free meat for a year.

That’s what JBS USA is offering during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Farmers’ Market on Broadway on Aug. 18. People who get the vaccine during the clinic will be entered into a sweepstakes to win free meat for a year. The clinic will be held 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

“We’re encouraging everyone to add a COVID-19 vaccination to their back-to-school list this year,” said Hicham Timejardine, JBS Green Bay general manager. “Every vaccine received will help keep our team members, our loved ones, and our community safe and healthy.”

The winner of the sweepstakes will get free beef, pork and poultry.

Anyone who gets the vaccine during the clinic will get a free half ribeye and backpack full of school supplies.

During the onset of the pandemic, JBS on Lime Kiln was the site of a large outbreak. OSHA fined the company $13,494.

Since then, JBS has held onsite clinics at its factories in the United States. The company says nearly 70 percent of its 66,000 employees have been vaccinated.

