A dark day: Firefighters mark 15th anniversary of Lt. Arnie Wolff death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 15 years since the tragic death of Green Bay firefighter Lt. Arnie Wolff.

On Aug. 13, 2006, Wolff and his fellow firefighters responded to a house fire on Edgewood Drive.

Wolff and his partner, Jo Brinkley-Chaudoir, went inside to look for possible victims. The floor collapsed and they fell into the basement. Wolff became trapped in a small room. Brinkley-Chaudoir landed in the living room area of the basement.

“During the collapse, a dividing wall in the basement physically separated the two crew members. Firefighter Brinkley-Chaudoir fell into a room with windows and was able to be rescued. She suffered a hip fracture, rib fracture, and burn injuries. Lt. Wolff fell into a room without windows and his only exit was blocked by debris. Lt. Wolff called a MAYDAY but, rescuers sadly were not able to reach him due to the intensity of the fire and that he was covered by debris. 13 hours after the fire was reported, firefighters and investigators recovered Lt. Wolff’s body,” reads a statement on the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Facebook page.

Today, Lt. Wolff’s name adorns every rig in the fire department’s fleet, including the very engine now Operations Assistant Chief Rob Goplin was riding that day.

“I remember the fire just suddenly blowing out a window next to us and going right over the top of our heads at the doorway,” says Goplin. “I remember being actually physically pushed by the force of it.” He believes that was the floor collapsing into the basement and the fire sucking up new oxygen.

But from Wolff’s death, he wants there to be life. He’s determined to help other firefighters learn from it. “When you’re talking about a structure fire, basement fires are the most dangerous thing the fire service faces,” explains Goplin. “You are now over the top of this fire that’s ‘eating’ the floor system above it.”

They continue making changes since that fire. The biggest, he says, is assessing, or reading, a fire and building’s structure before going in, and then changing tactics to fight it.

“We will actually cut the walls down on the outside of a house and cut through the floor to get water into the basement, provided there’s not a rescue needed, to get water on that fire if we have to,” says Goplin.

Goplin has traveled the country sharing details of the fire with other departments. The fire is even cited in national studies aimed to improve the fire service.

