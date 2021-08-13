COMFORTABLE AUGUST WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND...

Are you ready for one of the nicest stretches of weather all summer? There’s a high pressure system in the High Plains, and it’s drifting in our direction. It’s going to hang around and give us mostly sunny weather for a while. Keep that sunscreen handy if you’re going to outside a lot over the weekend!

You’ll notice that the humidity has dropped quite a bit... It’s going to be a comfortable day with high temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70s. West winds will be a little breezy this afternoon as drier air blows the area. The wind will gradually turn to the south over the weekend, which will allow for temperatures to rise into the lower 80s by Sunday.

Don’t forget, we’re also just coming off the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. You can still see these shooting stars late at night, especially if you’re away from city lights. With a lack of wildfire smoke in the sky, and only a thin crescent moon, conditions should be perfect for stargazers.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Perseid meteors! LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant again. Less wind. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A slight chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 83

