‘Build Like A Girl’ event breaking down stereotypes in the construction industry

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - You don’t often see middle school and high school girls operating cranes and laying down bricks. However, for the fifth annual ‘Build Like A Girl’ event hosted by Miron Construction that was exactly what you might have seen today in Neenah.

“The whole idea is to get girls interested in the construction industry,” Dave Walsh, Miron executive vice president of human resources, said. “Let’s think for a second... 50% of the world is women but only about 3% of our construction workers in the country are female. That’s a hard thing. There is an opportunity there to get more girls involved in construction.”

The 24 young women in grades seven to ten at today’s event participated in hands on activities like building picnic tables, operating equipment, and practicing masonry. Through events such as ‘Build Like A Girl,’ Miron is hoping to add more women to their approximately 1,500 employees. Headquartered in Neenah, the company has a satellite office in Iowa and five regional locations across Wisconsin in cities like Madison, Eau Claire and Green Bay.

Some families have been working for Miron for generations. One attendee at the event who also participated in 2019, Baylee Zeigler, has a number of family members who have worked and still work in construction. Her grandfather was a superintendent and worked for Miron for about twenty years.

Zeigler enjoys masonry the most and can partially thank her family for piquing her interest.

“I think it’s just because we’re more of a working family,” Zeigler shared. “We all like to work with our hands and be in the middle of things.”

Why Miron is looking for employees close to home, and specifically women, is about more than just raising a statistic.

“We’re a company that is in Wisconsin and Iowa. We build resilient, tough, ready to be outdoors women,” Walsh highlighted. “I have four daughters and all four of my daughters are tough and strong girls. It’s an opportunity for us to find the right fit. The right thing in Wisconsin is that it doesn’t matter about your gender. We’re Wisconsin folks. We’re hardworking in Iowa. We’re just hardworking.”

Miron will host another ‘Build Like A Girl’ event next year if you or someone you know is an interested young woman. For more information, you can visit Miron’s event website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.