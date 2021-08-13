Brown County’s population increases by more than 20,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Newly-released census data from Thursday shows Wisconsin’s overall population grew by about 4%, enough for the state to maintain eight congressional districts.

The 8th congressional district, which includes Brown and Outagamie Counties, saw the second-highest growth in Wisconsin, according to the 2020 census.

“In the end what this really means is that out of the 72 counties, Brown County was one of the top counties in growth,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

Brown County’s population has grown by more than 20,000 people, making it the second largest gain in the state in terms of total population increase, with an 8.4% growth. Many rural areas, however, llost ground as expected.

“And that’s important, right now what do you see when you drive around? Help wanted signs. And so our economy is roaring, we’re right back where we need to be and we really, having that population base coming to this area is important for the, not just Brown County but actually the whole region. So from that standpoint, we’re really pleased to see the numbers that have come out,” said Streckenbach.

Brown county saw household income increasing with the population growth, with wages going up.

“From that standpoint, average families supporting jobs, employers that are moving here are creating a vibrant community for people that want to live, work, and play,” said Streckenbach.

Brown County officials say it’s still too early to know any specific changes to funding because of the census numbers, but that they key takeaway is that we didn’t see a population decrease.

“As a county of over 200,000 we’ve been eligible for certain federal funding programs that if we were below that threshold, we wouldn’t have been. Basically what we need to determine is if our population has increased enough to pass thresholds necessary for those increases to occur,” said Cole Runge, Planning Director, Brown County.

Over the last decade, Brown County’s population became slightly more diverse. The white population still represents the majority but grew the lowest amount of any other demographic.

The Hispanic and Latino population was the largest increase and is the second largest demograhpic in the county now. The Black and Asian communities both have increased as well.

