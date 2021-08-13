A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND LIES AHEAD

A high pressure system moving through the High Plains, is drifting in our direction. It’s going to hang around and give us mostly sunny weather for a while. Keep the sunscreen handy if you’re going to outside a lot over the weekend!

The humidity has dropped quite a bit off of west and northwest winds blowing in from drier air. It’s going to be a comfortable afternoon with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. West winds will be a little breezy this afternoon but should calm down about as we go into this evening. The wind gradually turns to the south over the weekend, which will allow temperatures to rise into the lower 80s by Sunday.

Don’t forget, we’re also just coming off the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. You can still see these shooting stars late at night, especially if you’re away from city lights. With a lack of wildfire smoke in the sky, and only a thin crescent moon, conditions should be perfect for stargazers.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NW BAKCING S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Perseid meteors! LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant again. Less wind. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Staying warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A chance of thunderstorms late. HIGH: 82

