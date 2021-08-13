Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Celebrating sunflowers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are 70 different species of sunflowers and most of them are native to North and Central America.

First Alert Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz gave us some sunflower facts on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video above.

When sunflowers are young, they track the sun. The head of the sunflower starts in the east and pivots to end the day in the west.

When the flowers get older, they stay facing east.

The morning warmth brings extra energy to bees, and ultraviolet markings on the petals become visible to bees.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida restaurant shooting scene
Victim of Oneida complex shooter’s harassment believes slain chef was shooter’s target
Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant
Bicyclist hurt in Oshkosh roundabout collision
Edward Moede
Missing Shawano man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
PERFECT TIMING! A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD...
August 13 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend
First Alert Weather
A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND LIES AHEAD
First Alert Weather
COMFORTABLE AUGUST WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND...