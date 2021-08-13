3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Celebrating sunflowers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are 70 different species of sunflowers and most of them are native to North and Central America.

First Alert Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz gave us some sunflower facts on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video above.

When sunflowers are young, they track the sun. The head of the sunflower starts in the east and pivots to end the day in the west.

When the flowers get older, they stay facing east.

The morning warmth brings extra energy to bees, and ultraviolet markings on the petals become visible to bees.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.