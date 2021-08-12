Advertisement

Wisconsin poll finds ‘unsettling’ feelings about government

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new poll finds a majority of Wisconsin residents think both state and national government is broken and there is also a growing feeling that the state is on the wrong track.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday also found dropping approval ratings for Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and steady ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

About a third of respondents said they weren’t confident in the results of the 2020 election and a wide majority of Republicans who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 said they have no plans to get inoculated.

CLICK HERE to read results of the poll.

