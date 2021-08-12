Advertisement

Wisconsin election probe leader traveled to Arizona

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald...
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Lindell, is weighing a run for governor in Minnesota. If he follows through on a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin traveled to Arizona last week to learn about the audit done there and was attending a symposium on election fraud Thursday in South Dakota headed by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman told The Associated Press on Thursday that both visits were about gathering facts for the investigation he is leading. He says the trips are being paid for out of his $11,000 a-month taxpayer stipend approved by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

