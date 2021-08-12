Advertisement

Wisconsin critical race theory debate lasts close to 7 hours

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Lawmakers spent nearly seven hours debating and listening to testimony on bills that would ban Wisconsin schools from teaching ideas linked to critical race theory.

The measures were introduced by legislative Republicans in June.

They would prevent public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

The State Journal reports that about 60 people registered to testify about the bills.

Republican Sen. André Jacque, an author of the bills, says they are meant to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Larson challenged the co-authors to specify how many districts are actually teaching critical race theory

