Van Orden receives Trump endorsement for Wisconsin race

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.

Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points.

Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022.

Trump endorsed Van Orden on Thursday. No Democrat has announced plans to run since Kind said on Tuesday he was retiring.

