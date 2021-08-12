Advertisement

UW Health to study COVID vaccine effects in children

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - UW Health will participate in a study of the effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison will be one of about 100 sites involved in the study.

The project aims to enroll about 12,000 children under age 12. The Madison hospital hopes to sign up about 80 kids.

Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart and a fourth will get placebo shots. Children ages 6 to 12 will get the first shots, followed by children ages 2 to 6 and then those younger than 2.

Federal regulators have yet to approve any version of the vaccine for children younger than 12.

