Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks at Oshkosh city buildings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face coverings will be required for staff and visitors to city buildings in Oshkosh.

This requirement is for all visitors and staff--even those vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city says it is following CDC recommendations for masking to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The masking requirement starts Aug. 16.

