Advertisement

Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks at Oshkosh city buildings

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face coverings will be required for staff and visitors to city buildings in Oshkosh.

This requirement is for all visitors and staff--even those vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city says it is following CDC recommendations for masking to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The masking requirement starts Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Between Pulaski and Angelica. Aug. 11, 2021.
Storm reports trickling in following stretch of tumultuous weather
Kyle Peebles
Suspect injured by own gun during Appleton liquor store robbery
Melissa A. Smith
COMPLAINT: Oshkosh woman paid $500 for hit in murder-for-hire plot
Nicole Blaskowski of the Oconto Falls Police Department
Police identify officer shot in Oconto Falls
Rally in front of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Those demonstrating say they support equity...
Fiery debate at Manitowoc school board meeting over critical race theory

Latest News

Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
UW Health to study COVID vaccine effects in children
Coronavirus
50% of Outagamie County population completes COVID-19 vaccine series
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation