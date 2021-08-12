Silver Alert issued for missing Shawano man

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Shawano man.

Edward Warren Moede has not had contact with his family since 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

He was last seen in Shawano.

Police say he drives a 2019 gray Lincoln Nautilus MKX SUV. The vehicle has a Wisconsin License Plate Number AJD6409.

If you see him, call law enforcement.

Edward Moede Description:

Age: 73

Height: 5′7″

Weight: 210 lbs

Race: Native American

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Gray

