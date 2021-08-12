Residents in Pulaski assess the damages, clear debris after tornado

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The village of Pulaski took a hit Wednesday from a weather episode that scared many residents.

“I was looking out the window when I heard the whistles go off and stuff and then I just started to see the trees start to go down and I headed for the basement, and by the time I got to the basement it was over and gone already,” Jerry Lepak said. He lives along East Pulaski St.

In a preliminary survey of the damage the National Weather Service reported an EF-0 tornado touched down in Pulaski. In contract, the agency determined an EF-1 tornado struck the village of Nichols on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s tornado left a trail of downed power lines, bent flag poles and basketball hoops, and damaged roofs.

Several uprooted trees blocked traffic on East Pulaski St until authorities were able to remove them. There were homes along that same street that had trees on their yards, porches, decks, and roofs.

The severe weather event also caused some damage to the Polka grounds and the tornado left its mark on the west side of Pulaski impacting power supply to homes, according to police.

“We only have one family that was displaced due to some power outage and possible gas leak. But they were able to find some family to stay and spend the time with until those things get resolved,” Patrol Officer Kyle Betzner of the Pulaski Police Department said.

During Tuesday night’s storm, Rhonda Willems’s vehicle was struck by lightning while driving down Interstate 43 on her way to Pulaski. It happened near the Mason St exit.

“It was a large bright flash and a huge bang,” Willems, who is from Michigan but is visiting her father in Pulaski, said. “My truck kind of seized up. Wheels stopped turning and I hydroplaned to the side of the road.”

Her vehicle is totaled with all its electronics fried. Willems said she visited the emergency room for treatment that very night, yet still felt the after-effects from the electrocution on Wednesday.

“When it was raining and lighting [Wednesday] and we were driving from Green Bay back out here to Pulaski, I was scared in the car. I was having [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder],” Willems said.

