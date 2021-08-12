Police release identify of officer shot in Oconto Falls

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto Falls Police Department has identified the officer who was shot in the head while responding to a call last Friday.

According to the police department, Nicole Blaskowski was shot on Friday, August 6, and was hospitalized for her injury. However, police stated Monday Blaskowski has been released, and is now recovering at home.

Police add Blaskowski is married, and has three children.

As Action 2 News reported Tuesday, formal charges have been filed against 29-year-old Alisha Kocken, who is accused of shooting Blaskowski.

Kocken is charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting an Officer Causing a Soft Tissue Injury to Officer, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, use of a Dangerous Weapon

Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disarming a Peace Officer

Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at Another

Discharge of a Firearm Within 100 Yards of a Building

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

All charges except Pointing a Firearm, Discharge Within 100 Yards of a Building, and Disorderly Conduct are felonies.

As previously reported, Blaskowski was responding to reports of several hang-up calls to 911. The criminal complaint states Blaskowski was called to the 100 block of Elm Avenue in Oconto Falls around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6.

Documents state that during the response, Kocken and Blaskowski struggled, and Kocken was able to remove Blaskowski’s firearm from her holster. Kocken then allegedly fired three shots, with one of the shots hitting Blaskowski in the head.

She was able to eventually get away from Kocken, and drove to the home of an off-duty deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, where she received medical attention before being taken to the hospital.

Other officers arrived at Kocken’s location, and were able to take Kocken into custody, with the complaint stating she was “combative” while being arrested.

As of Wednesday evening, online court records show a bench warrant had been issued for Kocken, and a future court date has not been scheduled as of this time.

