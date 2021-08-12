Advertisement

Police, detectives investigating crash in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Aug. 12, 2021
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a crash at 9th Avenue and the 41 North on ramp.

The on ramp is closed at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

The Oshkosh Police Accident Investigation Team and Oshkosh Police Detectives have responded to the scene.

No other information was released. Police say they’ll provide updates when new information is available for release.

