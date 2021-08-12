Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Between Pulaski and Angelica. Aug. 11, 2021.
Storm reports trickling in following stretch of tumultuous weather
Kyle Peebles
Suspect injured by own gun during Appleton liquor store robbery
Melissa A. Smith
COMPLAINT: Oshkosh woman paid $500 for hit in murder-for-hire plot
Nicole Blaskowski of the Oconto Falls Police Department
Police identify officer shot in Oconto Falls
Rally in front of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Those demonstrating say they support equity...
Fiery debate at Manitowoc school board meeting over critical race theory

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara returns to practice following tearing his ACL in 2020.
Deguara’s return boosts Packers’ diverse group of tight ends
President Joe Biden said, according to a study, pharmaceutical companies spent $56 billion more...
Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors