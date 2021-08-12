No charges to be filed against officers who opened fire on Oneida complex shooter

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - State and Brown County investigators have finished their reports on the May 1 deadly shooting at a restaurant on the Oneida Casino complex.

The Brown County District Attorney says no law enforcement officers will face prosecution for the death of shooter Bruce Pofahl.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officers involved in the shooting of Pofahl as Green Bay Police Department Sergeant Brian Jordan, Officer Ben Snyder and Officer Makayla Wolf.

STATE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RECORDS: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/officer-involved-critical-incident

BROWN COUNTY HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION REPORT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hYSPhdT8R0zsH70WsWm8FhYx8LpDjdty

Pofahl, who had been fired from the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar, shot and killed staff members Jacob Todd Bartel, 35, and Ian James Simpson, 32 at 2020 Airport Rd.

Pofahl exited the restaurant and went to the parking lot of the Oneida Casino where he shot Dan Mulligan, 28. Mulligan survived.

“Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer Benjamin Snyder and Officer Makayla Wolfe of the Green Bay Police Department located Pofahl in the north parking lot of the Casino, at which time Pofahl pointed a handgun at the officers and the officers fired at Pofahl multiple times striking Pofahl. Pofahl died as a result of the officer involved shooting,” reads the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation report.

On Thursday, investigators released hundreds of pages of documents related to their investigation. Action 2 News is working to go through those documents and provide links to the public. We will continue to update this breaking news story.

“The BRSO would like to acknowledge the bravery of all the officers involved, our men and women ran towards danger while others ran for safety in the chaos,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Specifically the BRSO officers who tried life-saving measures on the victims inside all while the suspect’s location was still unknown, and the City of GB Officers who stopped the threat and performed life saving measures to the victim outside. Another big thank you to all the investigators who put hundreds of manpower hours into bringing closure to this investigation. As always, a big thank you to the community for their continued support and patience while this incident was investigated.”

