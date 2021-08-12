Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - “We are clearly seeing a surge in cases,” warns Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

On Thursday, the seven-day average of cases in Wisconsin was 1,104. That’s double where we were two weeks ago, and 11 times where we were one month ago.

“The Delta variant is here in Wisconsin and spreading throughout our state. The Delta variant is a whole new game because it is highly contagious. Much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19,” says Van Dijk.

DHS recommends people get vaccinated and wear masks. They are encouraging schools to adopt mask mandates.

Just short of 50 percent of Wisconsin residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have completed their series of shots, according to numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday.

Numbers show 49.9 percent have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is 80 percent community vaccination rate.

“With this surge, we’re a few weeks behind our southern states. What we’re seeing happen in Florida could happen here. Wisconsin has a similar vaccination rate to Florida,’” Van Dijk warns.

Fifty-three percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the state announced 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 634,495.

The state has recorded 7,466 deaths related to COVID-19. The 7-day average is two deaths.

The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

A total of 5,920,830 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. DHS says 2,906,588 people have completed their vaccination series.

The DHS also reports that more than 98% of all COVID-19 cases from January 1, 2021 – July 22, 202 happened to people who were not fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.3% (+0.2) 50.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.0% (+0.2) 45.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.8% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.2% (+0.2) 65.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.6% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.6% (+0.0) 41.3% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.4% (+0.0) 43.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.7% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.1% (+0.2) 41.0% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.0% (+0.2) 41.5% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 57.4% (+0.5) 50.9% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.5% (+0.2) 42.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.1% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.3% (+0.1) 36.9% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.6% (+0.2) 48.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.7% (+0.1) 43.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.6% (+0.0) 35.9% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.8% (+0.2) 48.1% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 244,853 (51.6%) (+0.1) 231,487 (48.8%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 271,475 (49.4%) (+0.2) 256,180 (46.6%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,087,523 (53.0%) (+0.1) 2,906,588 (49.9%) (+0.1)

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 37.3% received a dose (+0.4)/30.6% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 45.2% received a dose (+0.2)/39.9% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 46.2% received a dose (+0.2)/41.8% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 50.4% received a dose (+0.2)/46.6% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.3% received a dose (+0.1)/54.6% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 60.5% received a dose (+0.2)/57.0% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 70.4% received a dose (+0.1)/67.2% completed (+0.0)

65+: 84.2% received a dose (+0.0)/82.0% completed (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,761 cases (+69) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,010 cases (+9) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,445 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,270 cases (+24) (178 death)

Door – 2,695 cases (+5) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,942 cases (+11) (133 deaths)

Forest - 996 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,106 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,661 cases (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,009 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,425 cases (+9) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,092 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,806 cases (+11) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,315 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,831 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 817 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,646 cases (+13) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,287 cases (+27) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,860 cases (+8) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,299 cases (+12) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,099 cases (+10) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,253 cases (+3 ) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,837 cases (+24) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

