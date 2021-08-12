A MUCH QUIETER WEATHER PATTERN KICKS IN TODAY

Back to back days of severe weather and tornadoes are now in the books... We’re now heading into a quieter stretch of weather, which will be helpful for those who have to clean up any storm damage. Light showers that were in progress this morning, mainly NORTH of the Fox Cities, will fizzle out throughout the mid day. Skies will be mostly cloudy for a large portion of the day, but as another cool front glides into the Great Lakes, skies will clear out again into this evening.

It’s going to be warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s, however, it won’t feel quite as tropical as it has been recently. It will feel slightly sticky today, then even drier air arrives tonight and into the weekend. You may decide to run the air conditioning during the day, then open up your windows tonight for “better sleeping weather”.

Starting tomorrow and lasting through early next week, you couldn’t ask for a nicer stretch of weather during the middle of August. Skies will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be mostly in the middle to upper 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers, mainly NORTH. Late day clearing. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 83

