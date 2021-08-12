MORE TRANQUIL WEATHER AHEAD

For the second day in a row, scattered strong and severe storms moved across the area Wednesday. And again for the second day in a row there was a tornado - This time near Pulaski around 2pm. But the good news is this: The severe threat has ended. Look for clearing skies overnight AND Thursday’s predawn hours bring the peak of the annual PERSEID METEOR SHOWER! Good timing there...

Meanwhile, there’s an end in sight to this weather pattern... A couple of cold fronts moving through the area over the next couple days will end the heat, humidity and storms. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and during the weekend, with comfortable highs in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: SW-W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Less humid late. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not quite as humid. Maybe a t’shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid, small chance of a pop-up storm. HIGH: 83

