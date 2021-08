GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Broadway, Inc. is preparing for the upcoming IgNight Market.

The traveling night market will feature a hot air balloon glow, as well as live music.

You can catch the interview with Allie Thut, the Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the igNight market.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.