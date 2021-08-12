Groundbreaking celebrates Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere Thursday.

The $70 million project will include a 10,000 square foot museum for national exhibits, a 200 seat auditorium, classroom space along with a café and gift shop.

The center is expected to open in summer of 2023.

“We wanted something that first, is really incredibly beautiful building, it has a wow factor and people want to come to see the building. But really what’s more important is they go in they see the content and the offerings and how they change they want to keep coming back,” says James Mulva.

“We imagine traveling exhibits the caliber of those we’ve experienced in New York, London and Chicago. Our vision calls for our foundation to bring what is often reserved for few to our hometown so that the children and residents may have first hand experience of such cultural wonders,” says Miriam Mulva.

The Mulva family is known for contributions to their hometown through the Mulva Family Foundation. De Pere is home to the Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center, Mulva Library and Gehl-Mulva Science Center at St. Norbert College.

