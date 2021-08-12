Advertisement

A GORGEOUS STRETCH OF WEATHER AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A weak frontal boundary exits the area bringing welcomed weather changes: Mostly clear skies, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. And it lasts through the weekend!

It turns slightly humid late Sunday... But not too bad. The biggest bump UP in humidity doesn’t happen until Wednesday of next week. By Thursday storms chances finally return.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 MPH WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, low humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. Just slightly humid by late day. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A stray T’shower? HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance of storms. HIGH: 84

