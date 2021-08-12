Free ChalkFest drawing artists from all around to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ChalkFest is celebrating its fourth year at the Green Bay Salvation Army Kroc Center this Saturday, August 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with beautiful weather and art pieces predicted. The festival will also include local food vendors and live music. All activities are free to attend and outdoors.

Chalk artists come from all over, including Milwaukee, to participate. Cash prizes are awarded to first, second, and third places. Plus, there is also a people’s choice award that artists can compete for. ChalkFest is part of 10 days of fun events and activities for the Kroc Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Road, as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary starting tomorrow, August 13.

Other scheduled programming besides ChalkFest include open interviews for volunteers who want to be a part of the Kroc Center on August 13, and a free backyard movie night at the center with popcorn and concessions. Not to mention, a blood drive on Monday August 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kroc Center. To donate blood, you can sign up by clicking here.

Next week, events also include Community Day on Saturday August 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m to experience fitness classes like yoga, barre, and cardio fusion boot camp. “Community Day means our building is free to attend and you can come in and experience it by trying classes,” the Kroc Center director of marketing and communications, Tim Perlewitz, said. “It’s a great way if you haven’t been in our space yet just to see what it’s all about and see what we have to offer.”

ChalkFest will be on the second day of activities and in the past has included chalk renditions of celebrities like Audrey Hepburn and Aaron Rodgers or more familiar characters like someone’s cat with a ball of yarn. Artists who register fill up a six-feet by six-feet size square with whatever artistic drawing they’d like. A ChalkFest chalk artist, Kelley Rudolph, shared that it can take four to six hours to fill up a square of that size with an intricate drawing for some artists.

No chalk or artistic experience is required to register. There are still about 10 spots left for the festival. To register and get your free chalk palette, click here.

