Fox Valley Technical College welcomes new students to Wildland Firefighter program

Wildfires are continuing to burn across multiple western states, and firefighters who trained in northeast Wisconsin are on the front lines, putting their Fox Valley Technical College education to work.

The college offers a program aimed specifically at wildland firefighting. They are the technical college in the Wisconsin Technical College System to offer the program.

Through the program, students can earn a technical diploma or associate’s degree.

Despite the growing need for firefighters across the United States, Jon Kellermann an FVTC Wild and Fire Natural Resources Instructor said the program is lacking participants. He said it may be due to the intense demands of the job.

“We don’t have a huge number of enrollment right now. It’s one of those fields where seeing the dangers of it, it takes a particular person or really wants to be in this field,” Kellermann said.

A job within the field demands all workers to pass a Work Capacity Test each year, testing their physical strength, as the job can require heavy lifting and long hours.

After her first day of training Jade Besson, an FVTC student enrolled in the program said she was starting to feel the physical demands of the job for the first time.

“It is a lot of work. I’m sweating, I’m tired but days out in California they are 16 hours. You get less than eight hours of sleep, you can work 20 hours a day. You just have to understand your mission behind it,” Besson said.

Although it can be tough, Besson said the job and training are important and worth the hardships.

“Our mission is to prevent people from dying, save their property, save their livelihood, and that kind of pushes you to do more, pushes you to take the extra step,” Besson said.

This degree can go on to help students in jobs related to ecosystem-based management, emergency response, hazardous materials, structural and wildland fire practices.

In 2020 Wisconsin reported more than 1,000 wildfires.

