Advertisement

FINALLY, SOME QUIETER WEATHER!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Back to back days of severe weather and tornadoes are now in the books... We’re now heading into a quieter stretch of weather, which will be helpful for those who have to clean up any storm damage. A few light showers are possible today, mainly NORTH of the Fox Cities. Otherwise, sunshine will give way to some passing clouds. As another cool front glides into the Great Lakes, skies will clear out again into this evening.

It’s going to be another warm day across northeast Wisconsin with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, it won’t feel quite as tropical as it has been recently. Let’s say it will feel “slightly sticky” today, then even drier air arrives tonight and into the weekend. You may decide to run the air conditioning during the day, then open up your windows tonight for “better sleeping weather”.

Starting tomorrow and lasting through early next week, you couldn’t ask for a nicer stretch of weather during the middle of August. Skies will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be mostly from the middle 70s to the lower 80s... Enjoy!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Spotty showers, mainly NORTH. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Between Pulaski and Angelica. Aug. 11, 2021.
Storm reports trickling in following stretch of tumultuous weather
Kyle Peebles
Suspect injured by own gun during Appleton liquor store robbery
Melissa A. Smith
COMPLAINT: Oshkosh woman paid $500 for hit in murder-for-hire plot
Rally in front of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Those demonstrating say they support equity...
Fiery debate at Manitowoc school board meeting over critical race theory
Police tape.
Police arrest man after shootings in Oshkosh

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE TRANQUIL WEATHER AHEAD
First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather trend on the way!
First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather trend on the way!
First Alert Weather
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 P.M. TONIGHT
August 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch