FINALLY, SOME QUIETER WEATHER!

Back to back days of severe weather and tornadoes are now in the books... We’re now heading into a quieter stretch of weather, which will be helpful for those who have to clean up any storm damage. A few light showers are possible today, mainly NORTH of the Fox Cities. Otherwise, sunshine will give way to some passing clouds. As another cool front glides into the Great Lakes, skies will clear out again into this evening.

It’s going to be another warm day across northeast Wisconsin with highs in the low to mid 80s. However, it won’t feel quite as tropical as it has been recently. Let’s say it will feel “slightly sticky” today, then even drier air arrives tonight and into the weekend. You may decide to run the air conditioning during the day, then open up your windows tonight for “better sleeping weather”.

Starting tomorrow and lasting through early next week, you couldn’t ask for a nicer stretch of weather during the middle of August. Skies will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be mostly from the middle 70s to the lower 80s... Enjoy!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Spotty showers, mainly NORTH. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Comfortable. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83

