Fatal house fire under investigation in Waushara County

TOWN OF WARREN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a house fire in the Town of Warren is being investigated.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a fire at N1571 27th Lane came in at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday.

Although the Sheriff’s Office says the fire was fatal, no information has been provided regarding the number of people who died.

No details were immediately provided regarding the cause of the fire, or how long it took to extinguish the fire.

However, the Sheriff’s Office says multiple departments responded to the scene.

The fire is being investigated by the Redgranite Fire Department, t he Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and the Waushara County medical Examiner’s Office, as well as the Wisconsin Fire Marshall’s Office.

Authorities say no other details will be provided until all family members are notified.

