Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive K’s in 10-0 win over Cubs

Burnes also set the franchise record with 15 K’s without a walk in the win
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola struck out 10 Mets in a row this year on June 25.

All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander fanned the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set Brewers team record at nine straight.

Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy sharply singled on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

The Brewers won the game 10-0. Burnes also set a franchise record with 15 K’s without a walk.

