Bikers and classic car lovers ride to support child abuse victims

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Bikers and classic car lovers are riding to raise money for Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Center of Northeast Wisconsin.

The 7th Annual A Ride to Advocate is Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Registration is 10-11:30 a.m. at Wouters’ Sports Bar & Grill, 1360 W. Frontier Rd. It’s $25 per vehicle. All motorcycles, classic, custom, hot rod and sports cars are welcome.

The ride leaves Wouters’ Sports Bar & Grill at noon.

It’s a 100-mile ride with one stop. It ends up at Wouters’ Sports Bar & Grill. There will be raffles, live music, BBQ, a corn roast and booyah.

The event is rain or shine.

The event is put on by the Other Guys Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Member Joe LeBreck joined us Thursday on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video above.

