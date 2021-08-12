Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Breaking down the UN Climate Report

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -In 3 Brilliant Minutes, First Alert Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz broke down some of the most concerning aspects of the UN Climate Report.

“The effects of climate change are even more severe than we thought,” Brad says.

Watch the video for Brad’s analysis.

“It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”

CLICK HERE for the full story on the climate report.

